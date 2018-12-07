Lane closures on Hwy 61 start Monday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - If you drive on Hwy 61, lane closures the week of December 10 could impact your commute. The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says parts of the northbound lane will be closed for repairs starting on Monday, December 10.
However, the lane won’t be closed all day. SCDOT says closures will happen intermittently between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. so the work will not interfere with school traffic.
About a mile stretch of road will be affected as crews work between Old Parsonage Road and Bees Ferry Road. The goal is to repair washouts on the side of the road and crews will be in place to direct traffic through the area.
SCDOT expects the work to be wrapped up by Friday or Saturday.
