Mark Tucker resigns as head football coach at Charleston Southern

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern University Athletic Director Jeff Barber announced today that Head Football Coach Mark Tucker has resigned, effective immediately.
"I want to thank Mark for his hard work and commitment to CSU and the Buccaneers for the past six seasons and we wish him nothing but the very best," Barber commented.
In two seasons at the helm of CSU, Tucker compiled an 11-11 record and a 6-4 mark in Big South play. The Bucs had 21 players named to the Big South All-Conference teams over his two seasons at the helm, including Anthony Ellis earning 2017 Defensive Player of the Year.
Tucker served as the quarterback coach from 2013-16 prior to assuming the role of Head Coach. During his tenure, he was an integral part of a staff that completely transformed CSU Football. The Bucs captured the 2016 Big South regular season title and a pair of FCS playoff berths over the span and were ranked in the top-25 for 22 consecutive weeks during the stretch.
A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately. Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Zane Vance will serve as Interim Head Coach while the search is conducted.