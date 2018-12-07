Mistrial declared in case of former Summerville jeweler accused of killing wife

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A judge declared a mistrial Friday morning in the case of former Summerville jeweler Michael Colucci after the jury could not come to a decision in the case.
Colucci was accused of killing his wife, Sara Moore-Colucci, in 2015.
Thursday night, the jury told the judge they were at an impasse.
Moore-Colucci’s body was found outside a building on North Main Street and reports suggested she was strangled.
Both the prosecution and the defense brought up what happened the night of Sara’s death.
According to testimonies and reports, Michael and Sara were together in the couple’s car when they stopped at the warehouse on North Main Street.
Medical tests showed Sara had alcohol in her system when the incident happened, and the defense says it could have been a suicide or an accident. The prosecution has been trying to prove her death was no accident, and say no evidence proves it was a suicide.
Instead, they told the jury to look at the evidence they do have.
Colucci said she hanged herself with a garden hose, but medical evidence collected from the scene that night proved that wasn't true, according to the affidavit, and indicated there may have been a struggle.
An initial investigation found that the victim and Colucci went to the building together that day.
There were no witnesses on scene.
Deputies said there was a garden hose on the ground that appeared to be looped around the top of a chain link fence.
The report states there was a cinder block at the base of the fence and a strand of blond hair hanging from a loop in the hose at the top of the fence.
Colucci was facing anywhere from 30 years to life in prison.
