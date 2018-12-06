Ohio woman with unforgettable mugshot arrested again on drug, theft charges

Alyssa Zebrasky (Source: Mahoning County Jail)
By Chris Anderson | December 6, 2018 at 3:59 PM EST - Updated December 7 at 4:36 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Tattoos are not the only distinction Alyssa Zebrasky is known for. She is also becoming recognizable among law enforcement in Ohio because of her building criminal background.

The 27-year-old woman, who has notable skull and spiderweb tattoos covering her face, is making news again after she was arrested for the second time in less than a month.

Zebrasky was brought to the Mahoning County Jail on Dec. 5 by Boardman police. She faces two counts for possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, theft without consent, and obstructing official business.

Police arrested Zebrasky, along with a man, for a separate Nov. 19 incident.

Court records show that Zebrasky’s arraignment for the most recent charges is scheduled for Thursday.

