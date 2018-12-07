Patriots Point cancels lease with National Medal of Honor Museum

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - The Patriots Point Development Authority’s Board of Directors unanimously voted on Friday to cancel its 99-year land lease with the National Medal of Honor Foundation Board.
The $110 million museum was anticipated to have its future site at Patriots Point.
According to Patriots Point officials, in addition to canceling the lease, the Board requested that the National Medal of Honor Foundation return the funds given to them by South Carolina for development of a Medal of Honor Museum at Patriots Point.
“Patriots Point has been an unrelenting ally of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation’s in every aspect of its endeavor, to include assisting and advancing the lease through the state of South Carolina,” said PPDA Board Chairman Ray Chandler. “It is our board’s unanimous feeling that this museum was intended to be established in Mount Pleasant. We deeply regret that the Foundation has decided to choose another location.”
