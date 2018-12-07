Police: 2 charged after fight at Trident Tech, one had loaded gun

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Two men are facing charges after a fight at Trident Tech on Thursday, according to an affidavit.
A teacher stated he saw Henry Trey Norris and Austin Patrick Bartley assaulting the victim in a Trident Tech classroom just before 11 a.m, an affidavit stated. As officers arrived at the school in the 7000 block of Rivers Avenue, another witness pointed to Bartley and Norris running away through a parking lot, the affidavit stated.
An officer then caught up with both men at the Extra Space Storage in the 6900 block of Rivers Avenue and detained both of them. He found a handgun loaded with six hollow point bullets in Norris' jacket which he had attempted to hide under a nearby car, according to the affidavit.
A magazine with nine more rounds of hollow point bullets was also found in Norris' pants pocket, the affidavit stated.
Both men were charged with disturbing schools and Norris was also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.
