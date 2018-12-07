Radiothon benefiting MUSC children’s hospital continues through Friday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Friday marks the second day of the Live 5 News, Y102.5 and 103.5 WEZL Cares For Kids radiothon raising money for MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.
This marks the 11th year that our radio partners have helped raise money for the patients and programs.
26,000 children make a visit to the emergency department of MUSC every year and here’s how your money has helped in the past. The hospital was able to purchase a special ultrasound machine that makes the diagnosis process less invasive and more efficient so the children can get back home sooner.
And as MUSC gets ready to open the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital next year, it’ll be able to care for even more children. The money you donate during the radiothon will go a long way.
There are two ways you can donate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can call 800-478-4090, or you can text either Y1025 or WEZL to 51555 to make a donation.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.