SC Sheriffs’ Association: ‘It appears we are being spoofed’

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is warning residents across the state of a new scam.
“Our office has been inundated with phone calls today from individuals who believe they are returning a missed phone call,” SCSA spokesman Jarrod Bruder said. “Some callers are being told via a recorded message that the Association needs to verify the last four digits of their Social Security Number. Others are speaking with live individuals who ask for complete Social Security Numbers and threaten to dispatch US Marshals if they do not cooperate.”
Bruder said the SCSA does not use telemarketing as a method to solicit donations for their organization. Anyone who receives a call like this should hang up immediately.
Previously, the SCSA warned of a similar scam where resident were being called for donations.
If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, please contact the South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association at 803-772-1101.
