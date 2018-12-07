SC State Wins Easily Over Voorhees 90-69

ORANGEBURG, SC—Junior forward Ozante Fields tossed in a career-high 19 points and 11 rebounds, while teammate Damani Applewhite added 16 points and 11 boards to lead South Carolina State to a 90-69 victory over visiting Voorhees Thursday (Dec. 6th) at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.
"It was finally good to be back home and get a win against a well-respected Voorhees team who is nationally ranked in their division," said head coach Murray Garvin. "After being on the road eight-straight games and to come back home to crowd like we had to tonight was amazing."
"I am so proud of the way the guys played tonight, especially Ozante Fields having a career-night," said Garvin. "We will enjoy this for a little while and then get ready to take on Virginia Tech this weekend."
The Bulldogs dominated basically in every category including Points in the Paint (48-28), 2nd Chance Points (24-11), and Bench Points (46-16).
Aramani Hill finished with 12 points, while sophomore guard Rayshawn Neal added 10 and senior point guard Janai Raynor-Powell chipped in 11 points, four rebounds and four assist in the win.
The Bulldogs jumped out their biggest lead of the first-half 24, 47-23, off a layup by junior forward Ian Kinard and a dunk by Applewhite with 0:48 seconds remaining. SC State led 47-25 during intermission.
The second-half was any different with South Carolina State leading by as many as 28, 83-55, with 3:55 left. A steal and dunk by reserve guard Fred Slater closed the door on the Tigers and gave the Bulldogs an, 90-69 victory.
Voorhees was led by Javari Albergottie with 21 points and five rebounds.
Next up South Carolina State takes on ACC for Virginia Tech in a non-conference matchup Sunday (Dec. 9th) in Blacksburg, VA. Tipoff is 1 p.m.