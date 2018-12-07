Strong storm to bring heavy rain, coastal flooding this weekend

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A strong area of low pressure will pose significant problems to weekend plans across the Lowcountry. One last dry day is expected before the rain begins moving in on Saturday. You will notice an increase in clouds today with cool afternoon highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Clouds will thicken tonight and a few showers are possible by tomorrow morning. Occasional showers are possible during the day Saturday with the coverage and intensity increasing Saturday night and Sunday morning. Heavy rain is possible at times with rainfall totals expected to exceed 2″ in many backyards. Coastal flooding is a concern on Sunday morning as an onshore wind increases, along with heavy rain and a high tide, this could cause significant tidal flooding in low lying areas. High tide is around 9 am in Downtown Charleston. It will be a windy and chilly Sunday with the rain chance decreasing by the second half of the day. A few scattered showers will continue to be possible Sunday evening through the day on Monday. Highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees this weekend! Brrr!