Summerville High School alum takes part in former President George H.W. Bush’s burial

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A local Summerville High School alum took part in former president George H. W. Bush’s burial on Thursday.
Mary Gilliard graduated from Summerville High school in 2015. A little over a year and a half ago she joined the Navy.
She says it was a very moving experience to be apart of such an emotional ceremony honoring the late president.
“We fired three volleys for the family for the last rendering of honors for President Bush,” Gilliard said.
Gilliard is heading back to DC on Friday.
