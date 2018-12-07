Suspects sought after Summerville house and car riddled by gunfire

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police officers are searching for suspects after a home and car in Summervile were riddled by gunfire.
It happened at a home on Tulip Street.
On Thursday night, an officer reported hearing eight to ten gunshots in the area of the Robynwyn subdivision.
In addition, dispatch officials reported receiving multiple calls from other residents in the area regarding gunshots they thought sounded like it was coming from a rifle.
A few hours later on Friday morning, officers responded to one of the callers on Tulip Street who said his car had a bullet hole in it. Police observed a bullet hole at the top of the rear window of his car.
The victim said he heard multiple gunshots near his home, and also heard what sounded like someone knocking on his door.
Officers then canvassed the area and found multiple rifle shell casings in the road, projectiles in the driveway, and multiple bullet holes in the brick and garage door of the home.
An officer reported finding 10 rifle shells in front of the victim’s home and three bullet ground strikes in the driveway.
Investigators found a total of three bullet holes to the victim’s car.
Officers found a total of six bullets that struck the home two of which came into “close proximity” of a person who was sleeping on a couch in the garage.
If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
