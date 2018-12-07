Wanted: Four steal 26 cartons of cigarettes from Goose Creek Circle K

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are looking for four people who shoplifted cartons of cigarettes from a gas station in Goose Creek.
The suspects entered the Circle K on 1044 Redbank Road and stole 26 cartons of cigarettes, according to Berkeley County detectives.
The shoplifters were last seen driving a red Kia Soul.
Detectives say the shoplifters are three black males and one black female.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mackie with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-5042.
