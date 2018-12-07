Wanted: Video captures man in cowboy hat, trench coat breaking into SUV

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Lowcountry authorities are searching for a man who was captured on video breaking into an SUV in Georgetown County.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Wednesday at a home on Brooks Drive in Murrells Inlet.
A security camera showed a man wearing what appeared a “cowboy-style hat and what appears to be a trench coat.”
Anyone who recognizes the man is called to asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.
