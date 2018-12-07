WWII era sailor from Upstate returns home after 77 years

GREER- One Upstate family had to wait a while before their loved one could come home. Carl David Dorr died on board the USS Oklahoma during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. A government program that matches DNA and dental records using new technology was responsible for bringing Dorr home. His body flew in from Atlanta Wednesday night.
Family members and fellow sailors received him during plane-side honors. Dorr’s family said they waited decades for his return.
“He was missing in action,” nephew Charles Dorr Howard said. “That’s all they knew for years. My grandfather spent a good half of his life trying to find out what happened to his son. It’s up to us as the last Dorr family to receive Carl back and have him buried as close to his parents as we possibly could.”
Funeral services for Dorr will come on Friday, 77 years to the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor. The same program that brought Dorr home also brought back Mauldin sailor Milton Sarratt in 2017.
