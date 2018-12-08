Army beats Navy for 3rd straight time and Trump at game

In a series steeped in tradition — the "March On" and drumline battles, among them — perhaps none is more engrained than the running game. Last year's game had a combined three pass attempts and quarterbacks for each team are usually the leading rushers. But Army and Navy passed on the rush and tried to throw, with mixed results. Army safety Jaylon McClinton had an interception in the first half. Army also dropped a key third-down pass that led to John Abercrombie's missed 33-yard field goal in the second quarter.