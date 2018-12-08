Canceled holiday events looks to make up for low donations

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Saturday marked another weekend where Lowcountry holiday events have had to be canceled due to rainy weather.
With many of these events asking for monetary or toy donations, this year’s donations are low compared to years past.
These holiday events usually charge a fee or have requirements to participate so that donations can be given to those in need.
The North Charleston parade and festivities annually donate the charged admission fee funds to families who recently lost their home or belongings in a crisis such as a fire.
The Riverdogs throw an annual movie night where each family is asked to bring a toy to the stadium for their admission.
This year spokeswoman Kyle Lahm for North Charleston says those who paid the $20 dollars fee to be in the parade haven’t asked for a refund, although it was offered to them. The money will go to the fund to help needy families.
The Riverdogs spokesperson Walter Nolan-Cone says last year their toy drive brought in about 500 donations but this year, even after a week of the drive being open, they still have less than 100 toys given.
“We had a week-long drive to start this and get a few donations today. We hope those donations people were planning on making will come this week so instead of a week long drive its two,” Nolan-Cone says.
If you’re want to help a Lowcountry child in need this holiday season, you can drop off a toy to the Riverdogs during their office hours Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm or contact the North Charleston City Hall for a Toys for Tots drop off location.
