Charleston Cops with Kids program provides Christmas shopping day for kids

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Kids in the Lowcountry have some new items checked off on their Christmas lists thanks to the Fraternal Order of Police Cops and Kids Program.
Charleston Police Officers took the children shopping at the Target at Citadel Mall on Saturday morning.
This event is not only special to the children, but also for the police officers.
Each child has an officer as their personal shopping buddy.
Lt. Shylah Murray is with the Charleston Police and she's also the president of Lodge #5 with the Fraternal Order of Police.
"It never gets old, they love it and the officers actually love it more than the children," Murray said. "We get to have fun and we get to pick out toys and it's just a really fun morning."
Each child gets $150 to spend.
Their not only getting toys but also pajamas, clothes and schools supplies if needed.
Officer Doug Galluccio brought along his teenage daughter for the shopping trip.
"We love coming out and working and doing this," Galluccio said. "This is the real give back to the community type of thing, this is a lot of fun to see everybody happy and get what they want for Christmas."
This event has been going on for about 10 years and the funds for the gifts are provided by the Fraternal Order of Police.
Children who have been victims in the City of Charleston are selected to spend the morning shopping with officers.
The Charleston Police Department wants to show that while officers protect the community, they can also be their friends and that they are there to help.
“It builds trust and relationships with children throughout the department and throughout the city of Charleston,” Murray said.
