Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to Open Warming Center

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to Open Warming Center
Starting at 7 p.m., the manned warming center will open at the Al Cannon Detention Center Work Camp, located at 3887 Leeds Avenue in North Charleston. (Source: CCSO)
By Jaquan Leonard | December 8, 2018 at 4:31 PM EST - Updated December 8 at 4:49 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will open a warming center due to severe weather Saturday night.

Starting at 7 p.m., the manned warming center will open at the Al Cannon Detention Center Work Camp, located at 3887 Leeds Avenue in North Charleston.

The shelter will be open until Nov. 9 at 9:00 a.m., according to a statement from CCSO.

While the Sheriff’s Office will provide transportation if absolutely necessary, Citizens are asked to find transportation to the center.

The sheriff’s office can be reached at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.