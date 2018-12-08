Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to Open Warming Center

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will open a warming center due to severe weather Saturday night.
Starting at 7 p.m., the manned warming center will open at the Al Cannon Detention Center Work Camp, located at 3887 Leeds Avenue in North Charleston.
The shelter will be open until Nov. 9 at 9:00 a.m., according to a statement from CCSO.
While the Sheriff’s Office will provide transportation if absolutely necessary, Citizens are asked to find transportation to the center.
The sheriff’s office can be reached at 843-743-7200.
