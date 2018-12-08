Cops: Man sets fire to Christmas decorations at Summerville neighborhood

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police officers have arrested a man accused of setting fire to Christmas decorations and a home at a Summerville neighborhood.
Authorities arrested 29-year-old Cameron Lewis Baun of Summerville and charged him with arson.
On Friday afternoon, officers responded to the 600 block of Dolphin Drive for a report of someone lighting fire to multiple neighbors' personal property.
When the officer arrived the suspect has been detained for setting fire to Christmas ornaments, police said.
SPD officials say Summerville Fire Rescue was also on scene and working a house fire set by Baun.
According to police, Baun had also burnt a Christmas decoration of a snowman that sat in the front of the yard of another home.
A report states Baun also broke a garage window in an attempt to reach inside and light fire to the inside of the garage.
The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire, police said.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.