Lumberton Police make arrest in the murder of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTV) -Lumberton Police have made an arrest in the murder of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar.
Michael Ray McLellan, 34, is facing ten felony charges in connection to the teen’s death.
Lumberton Police have charged him with first degree murder, first degree forcible rape, statutory rape of a person under 15-years of age or younger, first-degree sexual offense, statutory sex offense with a person 15 years or younger, first degree kidnapping, felony larceny, felony restraint, abduction of child and concealment of a death.
Hania was abducted from her front yard in Lumberton on Nov. 5, 2018. Lumberton Police and the FBI searched for the teen for weeks before finding her body miles away from her home.
After receiving more than 850 leads and nearly 500 interviews, investigators were able to make an arrest. Authorities say McLellan was in custody on charges unrelated to the case when they arrested him for Hania’s murder.
McLellan is now being held in the Robeson County Detention Center. He appeared before a state magistrate early Saturday morning and was denied bond.
He’s scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday morning at the Robeson County Courthouse at 9:00 a.m.
