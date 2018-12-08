Milner Stops 32 Shots To Hold Off Icemen In SC Victory

Eiserman struck for the fifth goal of his rookie season on a deflection at 6:15 of the third period to extend SC’s lead to 3-0. The initial shot, which was taken by Tim Davison, went toward Eiserman who was camped out near the left post while the Rays were on the power play and was tipped past Appleby. Charbonneau earned the second assist on the tally, which gave South Carolina their second man-advantage goal of the night.