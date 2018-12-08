Trident Technical College welcomes former Virginia College students

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Trident Technical College is offering support for former students of Virginia College.
Virginia College closed abruptly Wednesday after losing accreditation from the Accrediting Council for Independent College and Schools.
Trident Tech officials recommend students build a portfolio of coursework, syllabi, textbooks, transcripts, to assist TTC in evaluating competencies learned in prior coursework.
Students can contact Allan Barboza at 843-574-6193 or allan.barboza@tridenttech.edu. They can also stop by the Hub in Bldg. 500 on Thornley Campus, located at 7000 Rivers Avenue.
Students should identify themselves as Virginia College to be assisted with the transition.
