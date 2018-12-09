City of Charleston road closures and reopenings due to flooding

City of Charleston road closures and reopenings due to flooding
The following list are street closures and reopenings due to flooding in the City of Charleston. (Source: Pixabay)
By live5-web staff | December 9, 2018 at 2:34 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 3:14 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The following list are street closures and reopenings due to flooding in the City of Charleston.

Currently Closed

- Rutledge and Ashley

- Colonial St between Tradd and Broad

- Rutledge

- Bull

- Halsey

- Central Park between Fleming and Riverland (passable for trucks only)

- N. Nassau at Coolblow

- S. Market and State

Reopened

- Hagood Street

- Fishburne Street

- Line Street

- South Market Street

- Canon park area

- Rutledge Street

- Ashley Street

- Halsey Street

- 61 exit at Ashley River Bridge

- Cool Blow Street

- Cherry Street

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.