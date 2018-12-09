City of Charleston road closures and reopenings due to flooding

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The following list are street closures and reopenings due to flooding in the City of Charleston.
- Rutledge and Ashley
- Colonial St between Tradd and Broad
- Rutledge
- Bull
- Halsey
- Central Park between Fleming and Riverland (passable for trucks only)
- N. Nassau at Coolblow
- S. Market and State
- Hagood Street
- Fishburne Street
- Line Street
- South Market Street
- Canon park area
- Rutledge Street
- Ashley Street
- Halsey Street
- 61 exit at Ashley River Bridge
- Cool Blow Street
- Cherry Street
