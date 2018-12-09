Cottageville Police search for man who burglarized home of 96-year-old

COTTAGEVILLE, SC (WCSC) - The Cottageville Police Department is searching for a man who committed a home invasion in the Town of Cottageville.
Baby Ray Culbreath is wanted by police after a home invasion in the 100 block of Pierce Road, according to a statement by police.
On Nov. 28, Culbreath forcibly kicked open the side door of the residence while the ninety six year old homeowner was inside asleep, police said.
The victim was not harmed during the incident. Culbreath took the victims wallet containing one hundred dollars in cash, police said.
Police warn that Culbreath may have violent tendencies. He was last seen living on Popular Street in Walterboro S.C.
Cottageville Police Department is asking that residents contact police if they have any information on Culbreath’s wearabouts.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.