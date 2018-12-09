FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coastal flooding, heavy rain expected Sunday morning

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A strong storm system is moving across the Gulf coast and will move off the South Carolina coast on Sunday, bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds.
The northeast fetch wind component of 25-30 mph will drive high tides even higher bringing coastal flooding during the morning high tide on Sunday.
“This is a whopper of a storm for the entire Southeast coast, but for us the biggest issue is flooding on Sunday morning with the high tide," said Live 5 Meteorologist Bill Walsh. "Tide forecast is for 8.2 feet and flooding in downtown starts at 7.0 feet. Be cautious if you’re out and about Sunday morning because we’ll have rain to add to it. The rain should diminish Sunday afternoon and evening, but the chill sticks around.”
Flooding starts at 7 feet and major flooding at 8 feet.
Once the storm moves away later Sunday, rain will diminish to just a few scattered showers but cold temps remain.
Monday will be cloudy and cold with a few light showers possible.
Highs on Sunday and Monday will only be in the 40′s with overnight lows in the 30′s.
No frozen precipitation expected in the Lowcountry.
