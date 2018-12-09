N. Charleston woman appears in court after committing lottery fraud

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A North Charleston woman appeared in court after committing lottery fraud.
Shalonte Russell, 19, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent and intent to defraud counterfeit games, according to court documents.
On June 3, while working at a Circle K gas station on Remount Road, Russell pocketed a winning lottery ticket from a customer after paying the customer $200 from the register.
Russell did not validate the ticket to show payment through the South Carolina Education Lottery terminal, court documents say. Russell then attempted to cash the ticket at an A Plus convenience store located at 5710 River Avenue in North Charleston.
Russell was given two PR bonds. $2,500 for breach of trust with fraudulent intent and $2,500 for lottery-intent to defraud, counterfeit game tickets, alter, make, etc.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.