Rays top Gladiators 4-3 in OT; collect thousands of stuffed animals for kids

But Askew answered with back-to-back power play goals at 7:04 and 9:55 of the third to get South Carolina even in the contest at 3-3. Askew’s first came on a re-direct in front of the net off a shot by Leach, before finding a loose rebound in front of the net off an initial shot by Andrew Cherniwchan. Pohlkamp had the second assist on both of the power play tallies.