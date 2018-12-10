Charleston Co. deputies seeks information after a pedestrain is injured after a hit and run

Charleston County deputies are investigating a hit and run accident that injured a pedestrian. (Source: Pixabay)
By live5-web staff | December 10, 2018 at 12:20 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 12:20 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -Charleston County deputies are asking for the public’s help regarding a hit and run accident which injured a pedestrian in James Island.

Deputies say the accident happen at the intersection of Camp Road and Gettysburg Road on November 17 around 10:20 p.m.

Charleston County deputies say they are looking for a gold or silver SUV.

If you have any information regarding this hit and run, please contact Investigator J.A. Poston at (843) 529-5342 or email jposton@charlestoncounty.org.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111.

