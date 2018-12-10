Charleston officials spent more than $18,000 on trip to Netherlands to study flooding

By Brad Streicher | December 10, 2018 at 11:51 AM EST - Updated December 10 at 11:56 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -City of Charleston officials spent more than $18,000 on a trip to the Netherlands in October to study drainage and flooding solutions, according to new information from city officials.

Initially, a spokesperson with the City of Charleston said the trip cost taxpayers about $14,000.

But a request for expense reports submitted by city employees for the trip shows more than 4 thousand dollars was spent on meals and incidentals, which brings the total cost of the trip to $18,766.81.

According to a breakdown of the expenses, more than $8,000 were spent on airfare and almost $5,000 were spent on hotel costs.

Transportation costs totaled almost $1,000.

A city spokesperson said the meals and incidentals were per diem expenses, meaning each city employee had a daily allowance. That means there are no expense reports showing what that money was spent on.

