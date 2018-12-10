Charleston officials spent more than $18,000 on trip to Netherlands to study flooding

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -City of Charleston officials spent more than $18,000 on a trip to the Netherlands in October to study drainage and flooding solutions, according to new information from city officials.
Initially, a spokesperson with the City of Charleston said the trip cost taxpayers about $14,000.
But a request for expense reports submitted by city employees for the trip shows more than 4 thousand dollars was spent on meals and incidentals, which brings the total cost of the trip to $18,766.81.
According to a breakdown of the expenses, more than $8,000 were spent on airfare and almost $5,000 were spent on hotel costs.
Transportation costs totaled almost $1,000.
A city spokesperson said the meals and incidentals were per diem expenses, meaning each city employee had a daily allowance. That means there are no expense reports showing what that money was spent on.
