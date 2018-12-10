Damp & Cold; Snow Flurries Tonight??

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Temperatures will feel very cold this afternoon under overcast skies. High temps may only reach the low/mid 40s. A few isolated areas of drizzle is possible throughout the day so keep the umbrellas close by. There’s a chance for a wintry mix for areas well inland late tonight. The chance remains low, but don’t be shocked if you see a few flurries or some sleet back into Clarendon, Berkeley, and Williamsburg Counties. No accumulation is expected.