Damp & Cold; Snow Flurries Tonight??

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Temperatures will feel very cold this afternoon under overcast skies. High temps may only reach the low/mid 40s. A few isolated areas of drizzle is possible throughout the day so keep the umbrellas close by. There’s a chance for a wintry mix for areas well inland late tonight. The chance remains low, but don’t be shocked if you see a few flurries or some sleet back into Clarendon, Berkeley, and Williamsburg Counties. No accumulation is expected.
Temps will continue to warm up until Friday. Highs for the next 2 days will remain in the 50s and won’t feel as cold. Another weekend storm is possible.
TODAY: Overcast & cold, isolated drizzle; HIGH: 45.
TONIGHT: Cold, a few showers; LOW: 33.
TUESDAY: Sunshine returns, feeling chilly, HIGH: 55.
WEDNESDAY: Not as cool, sunny skies; LOW; 32, high: 58.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds; LOW: 38, HIGH: 63.
FRIDAY: Overcast, stc’d rain & warmer; LOW: 50, HIGH: 71.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
