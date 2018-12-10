Deputies: Johns Island man tried to set a woman’s car on fire

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Johns Island man is charged with third degree arson after attempting to set a woman’s car on fire, Charleston County deputies say.
Travis Frasier, 37, is charged with arson after trying to burn his ex-girlfriend’s gas tank with a lighter on Nov. 22, according to an incident report.
The victim told police Fraiser walked over to her car at her house in the 1100 block of Exodus Way and bend next to the back quarter panel where the gas tank is located.
She also told police that she noticed her gas door was opened and small flames coming from the tank. The victim also says she used a water hose to put out the flames prior to calling 911, the report stated.
She also believes the lighter used in the incident belongs to Fraiser because she says he is a smoker, the report stated.
