Crews extinguish mobile home fire in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - Crews responded to a mobile home fire early Monday morning in Moncks Corner.
Firefighters arrived in the 300 block of Compton Drive near Farrell Drive just before 5:45 a.m. where they found heavy smoke and flames. The Whitesville fire chief said one person was inside when the fire started and got out safely.
The Whitesville, Goose Creek and Pine Ridge fire departments all responded to the scene.
Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the house which is surrounded by trees. The flames briefly reignited around 6:10 a.m. before crews extinguished them again.
The call came in at 5:44 a.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.