Folly Beach officer charged with DUI in dashcam video: ‘Way to look out for your guys’

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Folly Beach police officer who was arrested and charged with DUI in November can be heard on dashcam video telling troopers to “put me in handcuffs” and then “Good job, way to look out for your guys.
Shane Smith is on administrative leave following the incident in which 27 Oxycodone pills, which were prescribed for someone else, were found in his marked car according to supplemental reports.
State troopers say around 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 14, Smith ran into the back of a 2016 Honda at the intersection of Highway 78 and College Park Road in Ladson where he lives.
Smith spoke with the driver of the Honda but left the scene, said Matt Southern with Highway Patrol.
Dispatch then got calls about an erratic driver and a “be on the lookout” was released for Smith’s car, according to Southern.
A City of Charleston police officer found Smith on Folly Road and conducted a traffic stop.
Troopers responded and determined Smith was driving under the influence. He blew a 0.00 on the datamaster, but refused a blood and urine test, according to Southern.
Folly Beach police chief Andrew Gilreath said Smith was suspected of driving under the influence of “some type of medication.”
“Sgt. Smith is being placed on administrative leave, and immediately being placed under an internal investigation by our agency in tandem with any criminal charge he may face,” Gilreath said.
Patrol cars were seen in the area of Folly Road near Pittsford Circle where they were seen taking Smith into custody.
Agencies responding included Folly Beach police, Charleston police, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol.
