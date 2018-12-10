Fourth child injured in Upstate crash dies, driver arrested on multiple charges

GREENVILLE, SC (WYFF) - A fourth child injured in a crash Friday that killed three other young children has died, the coroner says, and the driver has been arrested on multiple charges.
Coroner Jeff Fowler said 2-year-old Ar'mani Jamison died Sunday afternoon in the pediatric intensive care unit at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Troopers said a 27-year-old was driving a 2004 Pontiac van north on Highway 253 in Taylors about 12:30 a.m. when the van went off the right side of the road. The van hit several trees, troopers said.
Ar'mani Jamison and three other children -- Jamire Halley, 8, Robbiana Evans, 6, and Arnez Yaron Jamison Jr., 4 -- were in the van.
Jamire, Robbiana and Arnez died at the scene of the crash, the coroner said.
The driver, later identified as Arnez Yaron Jamison, was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to the hospital, troopers said.
Troopers said one of the children was restrained, but investigators are not sure if the others were or not.
Jamison was arrested Saturday on three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, second-degree driving under suspension, driving an uninsured motor vehicle and child endangerment.
He is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.
The children’s mother, Jackie Brown, posted on her Facebook page: “Rest well mommy’s angels. The worst pain I’ve ever felt. #PrayForMe I love y’all with all my heart. Y’all was my heart. Y’all kept me going."
Friends have started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the children’s funerals.
