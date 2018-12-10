Lowcountry woman pleads guilty to assault at community pool captured on viral video

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman has pleaded guilty to an assault involving a teenager at a Summerville community pool which was captured on video that went viral.
Court documents state Stephanie Sebby-Strempel pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $1,000.
Police say she told a 15-year-old and his friends they didn’t belong at the Reminisce Community. It happened this past summer, and video captured her hitting the teen and telling him to get out.
The teen says he was staying at a friend’s house and was invited to the pool.
When detectives went to serve her a warrant they say Sebby-Strempel pushed a detective onto a wall and bit one of them on the arm.
In June of this past year, the victim told police that the teens were respectful and began to leave when Sebby-Strempel began calling the teens “punks” and using “racial slurs”, according to the incident report.
The victim told police Sebby-Strempel continued to follow the teen toward the pool exit and hit him in the face at least twice, the report stated.
The friend’s father told police that they have a family friend who lives in the Reminisce Community and had extended an invitation to the victim and the friend’s family to go swimming at the pool, the report stated.
When Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office detectives went to serve a warrant for the third-degree assault charge at Sebby-Strempel’s address, she allegedly pushed one detective into a wall and bit another on the arm, breaking the skin, according to the incident report.
