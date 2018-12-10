Man pleads guilty in car chase that ended in fatal crash in Summerville

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man has pleased guilty to a car chase which ended in a fatal crash that took the life of a 62-year-old man in Summerville.
Officials with the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office say 37-year-old Ronald E. Andrews was sentenced on Monday in Dorchester County for failure to stop for blue lights resulting in death and assault and battery first degree.
Prosecutors say he was sentenced to 25 years suspended to the service of 17 years with five years of probation to follow on the failure to stop for a blue light resulting in death, and a 10 year concurrent sentence on the assault and battery 1st degree charge.
On March 5, 2016 Andrews intentionally struck a vehicle on Luke Street in Summerville.
“He then fled the scene and was chased by law enforcement for approximately five miles at a high rate of speed through downtown Summerville,” said officials with the solicitor’s office.
According to authorities, Andrews ran a red light at Boone Hill Road and Old Orangeburg Road and struck a pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Donald Echols of Ladson.
Echols died later that evening from his injuries.
After the crash, Andrews left his vehicle and ran on foot up Boone Hill through a grocery store parking lot where he was eventually apprehended by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.
A passenger in Andrews' truck was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
