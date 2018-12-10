Manatee rescued from Cooper River, transported to Jacksonville Zoo

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Members of a SeaWorld rescue team worked with multiple local organizations to rescue a large male manatee from the Cooper River last week and transport it to the Jacksonville Zoo.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also helped taking the manatee from the river. As fall arrives, some manatees are attracted to the feeding grounds of the upper Cooper River, and then are reluctant to leave the area as temperatures fall, which then cause the manatee to suffer from cold stress, according to Sea World officials. Instead, they find warm water and don’t migrate south when they should.
The public is encouraged to report any manatee sightings to SCDNR.
