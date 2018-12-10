Open house will allow public to see latest Lowcountry regional transportation studies

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - An open house set to take place Monday night will give the general public a chance to review three new major regional transportation plans released by the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of governments.
The three plans are named the CHATS 2040 long-range plan, the BCD regional transit framework plan and the CHATS congestion management process. Chats stands for “Charleston Area Transportation Study" and is also the organization which works with the department of transportation and other local governments to direct future transportation spending in the tri-county area.
All three plans were prepared with the feedback from the public during the summer of 2017 to guide the formation of the projects. The three additional meetings starting Monday will allow the public to consider draft documents. For those who can’t attend, they can provide feedback via the project websites.
The meeting Monday is located at the Cuthbert Community Center in the 100 block of West 5th Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
