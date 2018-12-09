Passenger dies, two others injured in single-car collision in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - One person has died after a collision on U.S. Highway 301 on Saturday night.
According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the driver was headed north on the highway in a 2006 Pontiac when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.
The driver and a 9-year-old child were both taken to a local hospital to receive medical attention. The second passenger died from injuries suffered in the crash.
The collision is still under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol.
