Police looking for info on vehicle seen speeding away after fatal shooting at Chuck E. Cheese’s

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Investigators are seeking information on a vehicle that was seen fleeing following a fatal shooting at the Chuck E. Cheese’s in West Ashley.
On Monday, Charleston police released photographs of a dark colored vehicle.
The fatal shooting happened on Nov. 24 around 9:40 p.m. in the parking lot on 1610 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
According to police, the photographs released on Monday show a vehicle which was seen fleeing the parking lot immediately after the shooting.
“Detectives are seeking any information regarding the occupants of the vehicle at the time of the shooting or its potential owner,” CPD officials said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the on duty City of Charleston Police Department Central Detective via Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers (843) 554-1111.
