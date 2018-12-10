Police: Mount Pleasant woman arrested after making up sexual assault story

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant woman has been arrested after police say she made up a story about a sexual assault.
Police charged Korri Locke with filing a false police report.
On Saturday afternoon, police responded to the Marsh View Trail on Rifle Range Road in reference to an alleged sexual assault.
“Officers uncovered inconsistencies in the victim’s story during the initial interview,” MPPD officials said in a statement.
A report states that during the course of the investigation, the alleged victim admitted to detectives that she made up the entire story.
