Recent study ranks South Carolina the sickest state in U.S.

“Well number one thing is when you think about flu, you think about fever. You think about sometimes you get upper respiratory symptoms, some people can get GI symptoms. Not necessarily, but the true flu can have some nausea, vomiting, diarrhea on occasion. Your healthcare provider can do an easy swab to let you know. There are some medications that help shorten the course of the flu. It’s not going to “cure” it, but it can definitely shorten the course of the disease process,” said Dr. Richardson.