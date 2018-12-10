S.C. State trounced by No. 15 Virginia Tech

South Carolina State: Picked to finish 10th in the MEAC, the Bulldogs appear to be in for a long season, and somehow, they need to find a way to survive their nonconference slate until conference action starts on Jan 2. They are in the middle of their check-collecting season - one in which they will have played 13 of their first 15 games on the road. Their loss to the Hokies marked their ninth defeat on the road.