Stingrays win wild one against Gladiators

Charbonneau threw the puck to the net and after an initial save by goaltender Miro Svoboda and Kozun jammed the biscuit free before an Atlanta skater knocked it into the net to give SC their first strike of the game. Charbonneau then gave the Stingrays a 2-1 lead with his sixth of the year at 11:29 of the first, scoring on the power play from forward Sam Fioretti and Tim Davison.