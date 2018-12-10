Summerville warming center opens Monday, offers free meals and hygiene kits

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - With low temperatures and rainy weather covering the Lowcountry, the Community Resource Center will open a warming center in Summerville on December 10.
The center will be available to those in need on Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The center is located at 116 West Second North St.
Workers will be giving out hot meals to anyone who comes in and they will also be handing out free bags of groceries and hygiene kits.
In addition, councilors will be available to help patrons navigate DSS, VA, Housing and other Social Services.
