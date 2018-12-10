Three found dead in home with elevated levels of carbon monoxide

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Three people were found dead in a York County home Monday morning.
York County officials say Manuel Henriquez-Ortiz, Maynor Cruz and Onan Turcio were found dead inside a home in the 100 block of Cherry Street. The victims were found by family who came to check on them, officials say.
According to York County Coroner’s Office, elevated levels of carbon monoxide was found at the home upon arrival. There are no indications of foul play at this time.
Officials are waiting on autopsy and toxicology results.
