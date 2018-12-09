Upstate woman fatally shoots husband with hunting rifle while he slept, authorities say

LIBERTY, S.C. (WYFF) - A 31-year-old woman is charged with murder after she shot her husband while he slept, according to Pickens County Chief Deputy Creed Hashe and an arrest warrant.
Hashe said Tracy Broom Posey went to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office just after 7 a.m. Sunday and said a man had been shot at their home and she believed he was dead.
The shooting happened overnight at a home on Posey Hill Road in Liberty.
Justin Dale Posey, 30, died at the scene, the coroner said.
Deputies went to the home and found Posey dead inside with trauma to his head that was characteristic of a gunshot wound, Hashe said.
Posey and her husband were believed to have been the only individuals inside the home when the shooting happened, according to Hashe.
He said the investigation so far shows that a hunting rifle found at the home was used to shoot the victim while he slept.
Posey is charged with murder and is being held in the Pickens County Detention Center.
