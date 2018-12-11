Affidavit: Mt. Pleasant woman made up sexual assault because of issues in marriage

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant woman told detectives that she made up a story about someone sexually assaulting her because she wanted to make her husband treat her better because they were going through a divorce, according to an affidavit.
Kerri Locke went to the Mount Pleasant police last Saturday to report a sexual assault that happened on a wooded trail Marsh View Trail on Rifle Range Road, the affidavit stated. She claimed a man approached her from behind, slammed her head into a tree twice and then sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit. She then said the man ran from the scene.
She was then taken to MUSC where a detective found incistency in her story including a lack of injury from having her head slammed into a tree and inconsistency between the Locke’s timing of the alleged assault and when a witness arrived on scene, according to an affidavit.
Monday, a detective went to Locke’s house when she admitted that she had made up the entire story, the affidavit stated.
Police charged Korri Locke with filing a false police report. She was given a $10,000 PR bond on Tuesday.
On Saturday afternoon, police responded to the Marsh View Trail on Rifle Range Road in reference to an alleged sexual assault.
“Officers uncovered inconsistencies in the victim’s story during the initial interview,” MPPD officials said in a statement.
A report states that during the course of the investigation, the alleged victim admitted to detectives that she made up the entire story.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.