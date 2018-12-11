Charleston Co. Council takes up recommendation for Naval Hospital

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -Charleston County Council meets tonight and the topic of the old Naval Hospital is on the agenda.
The council is trying to figure out what to do with the property.
On Tuesday, the council has to say yes or no to a recommendation made recently by the finance committee concerning the future of the former Naval Hospital located at 3600 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.
The members of the finance committee had a long discussion last week.
After a lot of back and forth, members voted to keep going forward with a master plan to demolish the 10-story structure and build a new facility that would house county offices.
The committee also said yes to putting the county’s legal department in charge of accepting unsolicited proposals to purchase or develop the property. If approved, this move would allow the county attorney to vet and bring any feasible offers to county council for consideration.
The county is still open to selling the property, but hasn’t received an offer that it would seriously consider, given the millions it has already spent on the hospital.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.